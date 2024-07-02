Roscosmos: RKS and NPO Lavochkin to create the Autograph remote sensing system

The Russian Space Systems (RSS) company and the Lavochkin Scientific and Production Association (NPO) will create the Autograph Earth Remote Sensing (ERS) system. This reports State Corporation Roscosmos.

The Pixel-VR spacecraft will be created on the basis of the Karat-200 platform. In total, the group will include up to 72 devices located at an altitude of 500 to 700 kilometers and allowing observation of the planet in the optical and near infrared ranges.

“In this project, RKS is implementing its key competencies: developing ideology, configuring and building orbital remote sensing systems, and creating service and target equipment for satellites,” said the company’s CEO, Gennady Erokhin.

Related materials:

In June, Roscosmos Deputy Director General for Space Complexes and Systems Mikhail Khailov announced that the Aist, Obzor-R, and Kondor-FKA satellites would be launched by the end of 2024.

In January, the state corporation announced that the launch of the Russian remote sensing spacecraft Resurs-PM is expected in 2025.