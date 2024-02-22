Mexico City. Henry Martín scored the goal of the 2-2 tie and avoided the defeat of the Eagles of America in view of Mazatlan FC in it Aztec stadiumwithin day eight of the Tournament Closing 2024 of the MX League.

Mazatlán achieved its third draw and reached six units and America reached 15 points.

The first time

Mazatlán, who had the first dangerous arrival of the game, was the one who managed to open the scoring with a goal from Paraguayan Luis Amarilla.

In the 11th minute, Gustavo Del Prete received a pass from Luis Amarilla and took a shot that was deflected near the right post by goalkeeper Luis Malagón.

The home team put pressure and it was through Brian Rodríguez who in the 12th minute passed from Alejandro Zendejas and with only the goalkeeper he took his shot that went over the goal.

Mazatlán FC had a good result at the Azteca stadium against the champion, Águilas del América.

More Arrivals

In the 13th minute, Yoel Bárcenas, from the Cañoneros, headed towards the six-yard box, but Álvaro Fidalgo took the ball away from him with a clean sweep. Four minutes later, Luis Olivas left the game after being injured by Mazatlán FC and Luis Sánchez entered.

In the 25th minute, Mazatlán scored 1-0 when Bárcenas overtook the left wing, who crossed for Amarilla, who with her right foot and a ball sent the ball into the back of the net.

Second half

At minute 48, América tied when Israel Reyes overtook the left, who passed to Julián Quiñones and he gave the ball to Henry Martín, who pushed the ball with his left foot and scored.

Three minutes later, Amarilla received a pass from Jeferson Intriago and alone in front of the goalkeeper, he outwitted him on a couple of occasions and took a shot to make it 2-1 for Mazatlán.

