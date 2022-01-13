Russia Sweden increases military readiness on Gotland, Aftonbladet publishes pictures of Russian warships arriving in the Baltic Sea taken by Swedish fighter jets

Three landing craft traveled from the Kola Peninsula through Danish waters to the Baltic Sea.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet has published pictures taken by Gripen fighter jets of the country’s air force of Russian warships making their way to the Baltic Sea. According to the newspaper, three heavy landing craft were filmed on Wednesday afternoon near Skagen, Denmark.

“Given the tense situation in our neighborhood, it is natural that we want to monitor and observe,” a spokesman for the Swedish Defense Forces Therese Fagerstedt told the newspaper.

Sveriges Radio says on Thursday morning that Sweden will increase its military activities on the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea. According to the Defense Forces, it is a matter of adjusting the state of preparedness due to the current situation.

As of Thursday, in many places, including the city of Visby, military patrols will move through the streets, among other things.

The movements of the Russian armed forces near Ukraine and the negotiations between Russia and the West on the military alliance NATO this week have tightened the atmosphere in the countries neighboring Russia.

Aftonbladetin according to them, these warships of the Russian Northern Navy usually operate around the Kola Peninsula, but in recent days they have sailed along the Norwegian coast towards the Baltic Sea. Last night, the ships were moving into the Baltic Sea through Danish territorial waters, the newspaper was told.

Landing craft can carry dozens of armored vehicles and hundreds of soldiers, for example. According to the Swedish Defense Forces, the military authorities of several countries have been monitoring the movements of Russian ships.