What is special about the Vans x Napapijri collection?

Vans and Napapijri have teamed up for a limited shoe and clothing collection this winter season. The joint “Head-to-Toe” series was released on November 5th and is linked by the guiding principle of the two brands – to enjoy being outdoors.

What does this collection offer?

The collection has a large selection of sneakers to offer, such as the UltraRange Exo Hi MTE-2, the SK8-Hi MTE-2 in two colors, the Coast CC – and the Old Skool MTE-1, which I tested. The unisex models have been reinterpreted and brought to new life through the use of hard-wearing materials. They convey a spirit of optimism in uneven terrain. The collection is rounded off by functional outerwear and accessories such as a sweater, jacket, backpack and hat. So nothing stands in the way of the expedition.

What does MTE mean?

The “Mountain Edition Footwear” series from Vans makes it easier to start regardless of the weather and environment. Whether hiking in the mountains or strolling in the rain – the sneakers impress with their winterproof and warm textiles. In fact, my feet in the Old Skool MTE-1 stayed warm even in sub-zero temperatures. The inner lining and heat-storing layers between the insole and outsole made sure of that. It is therefore suitable for all sneaker wearers who do not want to do without their trainers even in cold temperatures.

What do you need to know about Napapijri?

The Italian outdoor brand was founded in 1987 at the foot of the highest peak in the Alps, Mont Blanc (4810 meters). With a Finnish name (which means “Arctic Circle”) and a Norwegian flag as its logo, Napapijri aims to cross borders. With its clothing, which is worn while hiking and in cities, the brand strives where fashion and nature come together.