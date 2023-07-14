Grushko: NATO understands that admitting Ukraine to the alliance will lead to catastrophic consequences

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko said that NATO is aware of the catastrophic consequences of Ukraine’s admission to the alliance. The member countries of the bloc also understand that such a decision will not strengthen the security of the union, the diplomat said on air. First channel.

“NATO cannot exist without an adversary, the alliance supports confrontation in the world through its expansion,” Grushko stressed.