Today the focus of PlayStation It has been very noticeable in terms of experiences as a service, something that has somewhat puzzled users who enjoy individual experiences. However, although they are not doing well with their more multiplayer-focused projects, it seems that it is a path that they want to follow without problem.

In a report published by nikkeiit was revealed that sony intends to “spend” financial resources on game research and development, to the tune of around $2.13 billion. And although it may be thought that these are new triple A investment games, it seems that everything is going for the part of games as a service.

In the comments, it is mentioned that the company plans to allocate 60% of all development expenses to this type of project exclusively for the year ending in March 2026. It was also stated that there is a big goal to have no fewer than twelve live service games in the PS portfolio within that same allotted timeline.

It is worth mentioning that during the last showcase we have already been shown a couple of games that will be focused on this business, which are made by brand studios. For its part, there is a title that has fans worried, and that is factions of Naughty Dogsame as the gameplay of The Last of Us to a game as a service.

For now, it is the market that sony is betting with more hope.

Via: Insider Gaming

editor’s note: Wow, Sony’s decisions are somewhat complicated, but I hope they know what they are doing with their investments in this market. This year the brand’s strong games are scarce, nothing beyond Spider-Man 2.