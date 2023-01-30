Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe, Vincent Bussow

There are hardly any shifts in the front in the Ukraine war. Nevertheless, Russia and Ukraine continue to shell each other fiercely. The news ticker.

deportations: Russia is to force people in Ukraine to leave their homes en masse.

Russia is to force people in Ukraine to leave their homes en masse. Eastern Ukraine: At least one person died in a Russian attack on a residential building in Kharkiv.

At least one person died in a Russian attack on a residential building in Kharkiv. After drone deliveries: Ukraine gloats over Iran attack

Ukraine gloats over Iran attack Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 6.15 p.m.: More Russian soldiers are expected to arrive in the Russian border region of Kursk in the coming days. The governor of the district, Roman Starovoit, announced this to several Russian media. “It is necessary that the troops be fully supported in their reception and accommodation,” the online news portal quoted Ukrainska Pravda the Russian politician. The aim of the mission is to protect the state border and “security” in the Russian border region, which has recently become the target of Ukrainian “attacks”.

+++ 5 p.m.: According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank, the delay in discussing Western tank supplies could mean that Russia regains the upper hand in Ukraine. This is reported by the US news portal Newsweek. Accordingly, the decisions of Ukraine’s western allies over the past eleven months have repeatedly played a role in the development of the war.

Puff of smoke over Kursk airport. In December, an oil storage facility went up in flames, possibly after a drone attack. (Archive photo) © imago-images.de

News about the Ukraine war: hesitant delivery of weapons – is another major offensive imminent?

The experts at the think tank have so far divided the war into three phases. The first, which began with the Russian attack on February 24, ended on July 3, 2022, when the resistance by Ukrainian troops, also thanks to Western help, took more and more initiatives and was able to liberate the first areas. According to ISW, this second phase lasted until mid-November, when the Ukrainian armed forces liberated the city of Cherson.

The fact that less progress was made in the war in the third phase, which began afterwards, was also due to the West’s long hesitation, which ultimately could also have caused the Ukrainian resistance to falter and Russia to gain time to possibly react to one prepare for a new attack that many experts are currently anticipating. The information cannot be independently verified.



Ukraine-News: Russia sends 30,000 troops into occupied Luhansk region

+++ 2 p.m.: Russia has deployed an elite unit of its army to Ukraine, apparently in preparation for a new major offensive. The 1st Guards Tank Army (GPA) is a force of up to 30,000 soldiers with hundreds of tanks and other combat vehicles, reports the US business magazine forbes. Nevertheless, the unit had to admit defeat in the battles for Kyiv and Kharkiv in the Ukraine war. To recover from this, the 1st GPA has since been positioned in Belarus. On Wednesday (January 25), the think tank Institute for the Study of War reported that the force is now being partially transferred to Luhansk.

Update from Monday, January 30, 12:00 p.m.: Russia is said to carry out massive deportations at the Luhansk front. The Ukrainian military administration in the region made this accusation to the occupiers on Monday (January 30), according to the state news agency Ukrinform reported. Accordingly, people in the Swatowe district are being forced to leave their homes to make room for Russian soldiers. “No one tells them where they will be taken and where they will live in the middle of winter,” the agency wrote on Facebook. The information is not independently verifiable.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia attacks apartment building in Kharkiv

First report from Monday, January 30, 8:00 a.m: Kyiv/Moscow – War has been raging in Ukraine for almost a year. Since the recapture of Cherson, however, the front has hardly shifted. Conquests of small towns such as Soledar, which is said to have been taken primarily by the Russian Wagner troops, are the exception. Nonetheless, attacks on both sides continue. According to Russia, Ukraine is again attacking Russian border areas.

Recently, however, a Russian attack attracted attention. A residential building in the city center was hit in a rocket attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv late on Sunday evening. At least one person died and three other residents were injured. According to the military administrator Oleh Sinegubov, helpers were looking for other possible victims in the rubble.

Meanwhile, Russia reported on Ukrainian attacks on the occupied Zaporizhia region. There were a total of four deaths. A message had previously been issued Moscow for attention, according to which Ukraine is said to have again attacked the Russian border area.

News about the Ukraine war: Kyiv is gloating over the attack in Iran

An incident also occurred outside the war zone, which is being followed closely by observers in the Ukraine war. This is how you showed yourself in Kyiv gloating over an attack on a military facility in Iran. Ukraine has repeatedly criticized Tehran for supplying combat drones to Moscow in recent months. “The logic of war is inexorable and murderous,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak wrote on Twitter. “And he issues heavy bills to the originators and accomplices. Ukraine warned you.”

Meanwhile, in Germany, even after the announcement that it would deliver battle tanks, military support for Ukraine is being discussed. So Olaf Scholz criticized the debate about the delivery of fighter jets. Instead of considering how best to help Ukraine, proponents of such deliveries have “domestic political motives.” With such a question, “it must be about the matter and about rational considerations,” emphasized the Chancellor. (vbu/ska with AFP/dpa)