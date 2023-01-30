The arrival of the first three LittleBigPlanet on Steam could be a false well orchestrated, as discovered by xPaw, born Pavel Djundik, the creator and owner of SteamDB, the site from whose database the news originated.

In short, a database entry linked to LittleBigPlanet emerged yesterday. Already the title used in such an open way should have raised some doubts, but to confirm the probable fake there is the ID of the Parant App Gorilla Engine: 1805710. As reported by xPaw, it is the same id used a few months ago to make a prank on Team Fortress 2 players, by pretending that a golden frying pan was about to be introduced into the game.

xPaw himself is convinced that it is a fake, so much so that he says it very explicitly on Discord. What to say? Surely it would have been nice to go back to playing the LittleBigPlanet series on PC, a platform that would have given new life to the level editors. Too bad xPaw is most likely right.

It remains to be seen whether Sony will return to exploit it in some way. Of course, the limited success of Sackboy a great adventure on the platform certainly does not bode well, but one can never tell.