(Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Ukraine had presented a draft peace deal to Moscow that contained “unacceptable” elements, but that Russia would continue talks and press to ensure your own requirements.

The Kremlin said peace talks between Moscow and Kiev were not progressing as quickly as it would like and accused the West of trying to derail the talks with allegations of war crimes against Russia, which Moscow denies.

Lavrov said on Thursday that Ukraine had presented a draft peace deal to Russia on Wednesday, but that it was outside the proposals both sides had previously agreed upon.

“Such an inability to agree once again underlines Kiev’s true intentions, its position of dragging and even undermining the talks, departing from the understandings reached,” Lavrov said, adding that Kiev’s proposals were “unacceptable.”

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kiev says talks are necessary but is unwilling to give up its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbor’s military capabilities and drive out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces mounted strong resistance and the West imposed tough sanctions in an effort to force Russia to withdraw its forces.

(Report by Reuters)

