Of: Stephanie Munk

The Russian state news agency has published an editorial that could not be more drastic. We are talking about the annihilation of Ukraine and the re-education of the Ukrainian people.

From the outset, Russian President Vladimir Putin justified his war of aggression on Ukraine with the absurd justification that the government in Kyiv under President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a “Nazi regime” and that the country must be “denazified”.

What measures Russia intends to take after a possible victory in the Ukraine war has so far remained rather vague. An editorial published by Russia’s state news agency Ria Novosti on Sunday (April 3) now addresses the matter. It explains drastic measures for Ukraine – up to and including their annihilation.

Russia in the Ukraine War: Shocking Editorial – Writer is a Political Adviser

The article entitled “What Must Happen to Ukraine” was written by Timofei Sergeitsev, a Russian political consultant and film producer about whom not much seems to be known. The English-language online portal The Moscow Times describes him as an “obscure columnist, political advisor and spin doctor” who is said to have worked for Zelenskyj’s predecessor, the pro-Russian Ukrainian ex-president Viktor Yanukovych.

Sergeitsev’s influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin estimates The Moscow Times not as a very high one. However, contributions from political advisers like him could be used strategically to propagate certain radical views, it said.

Editorial from Russia describes Putin’s brutal Ukraine plan – affects all Ukrainian people

In his op-ed, available in English translation, Timofei Sergeitsev writes in a radical way about the annihilation of Ukraine. There can no longer be a country with the name Ukraine in the future. Anyone currently defending the country against the Russian “military operation” would have to be liquidated. The current rulers should be punished “exemplarily and brutally”. Sergeitsev writes: “There must be a total purge”.

Not only the political elite, but a large part of the Ukrainian population is “dominated by National Socialist politics”. They are “passive Nazis”, according to Sergeitsev’s crude theory, and just as guilty because they have tolerated and supported the “Nazi government”.

Russian editorial describes brutal plot in Ukraine war: ‘re-education’

The author’s description of what is to happen to the Ukrainian people sounds terrifying: the population must be denazified by “re-education”, which means “ideological suppression of National Socialist sentiment and strict censorship”. This is not only necessary in the political sphere, but also in education and culture.

The re-education will last at least a generation and is likely to be carried out solely by “the victor” Russia. “Denazification will inevitably mean de-Ukrainization,” it says.

Ukraine-News: Medvedev compares country with Third Reich

Former Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev echoed similarly radical tones via his Telegram channel on Tuesday, April 5. He equated Ukraine with the Nazi Third Reich. It wouldn’t be surprising if Ukraine suffered the same fate as the Third Reich, he wrote: “This is the way for such a Ukraine.” But the collapse could open the way for “an open Eurasia from Lisbon to Vladivostok.” (smu/dpa)