The Russian Instruction Committee reported this Thursday the arrest of another possible person involved in last Friday's attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hallon the outskirts of Moscow, which left at least 143 dead.

“Another suspect who participated in the financing of terrorists has been identified and arrested,” the official note states.

Investigators will ask the court to arrest the suspect, he adds.

Deadly attack on a concert hall in Moscow on March 22. Photo:Nanna Heitmann for The New York Times

According to the Instruction Committee, Russia has at its disposal “confirmed data” that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack received “significant amounts of money and cryptocurrencies from Ukraine” to prepare the crime.

Evidence of the connection of the perpetrators of the attack on the Moscow concert hall with Ukrainian nationalists was obtained “as a result of work with the detained terrorists, the study of technical devices seized from them and the analysis of information about their financial transactions “.

Meanwhile, The White House accused Russia of “selling manure” by linking Ukraine to the Moscow attack.

“My uncle used to say… that the best manure sellers often carry their samples in their mouths. Russian officials seem to be pretty good manure sellers,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. , denouncing “senseless propaganda” by Russia.

A suspect in the Crocus City Hall shooting attack sits inside a defendant's enclosure during a hearing on pretrial restrictions at Basmanny District Court in Moscow, Russia Photo:EFE

This week, Justice has already ruled preventive detention for eight other suspects involved in the attack.

The suspects in the crime were charged with terrorism and could face life in prison.

According to the latest official data, The attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall, 20 kilometers from the center of Moscow, left at least 143 dead and more than 150 hospitalized, according to the latest data.

One of those suspected of having participated in the attack on a concert hall. Photo:AFP

The Federal Security Service (FSB) previously reported the arrest of eleven people in connection with the attack.

Among those arrested are four terrorists who participated in the attack.

The suspects, who offered resistance, were detained on a road in the Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, where they allegedly intended to escape.

Russia has admitted that the attack on the outskirts of Moscow was carried out by Islamists but insists on searching for a “Ukrainian footprint.”

