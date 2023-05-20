Saturday, May 20, 2023
Nicolás Echavarría could not make the cut at the PGA Championship

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2023
in Sports
Nicolás Echavarría could not make the cut at the PGA Championship


Nicolas Echavarria

Nicolas Echavarria

Photo:

Kevin C Cox. Getty Images. AFP

Nicholas Echavarria

Three players share the top of the tournament after two days.

The PGA Championship, the second major of the year, has three players tied for first place, while the Colombian Nicolás Echavarría said goodbye to the tournament after not being able to make the cut.

See also  Buffon, old to whom? Target 50 years

The American Scottie Scheffler, number two in the world ranking, accumulates 135 strokes, five under par, and is tied for the lead with the Canadian Corey Conners and the Norwegian Viktor Hovland.

For his part, the leader of the world ranking and recent winner of the Masters, the Spanish Jon Rahm, recovered from his bad start on Thursday and, with a card of 68 strokes (-2), will play the weekend, although, for now, distanced from the tip by six shots.

Photo:

Erik S. Lesser. efe

This was the second round of Nicolás Echavarría

In a very difficult field in Oak Hill, in which only 9 of the 156 players managed to get below par, Echavarría finished his debut in Grand Slam tournaments.

The Antioquian had another difficult round: to the 75 strokes on Thursday he added another 74 yesterday, without being able to birdie any hole: he scored four bogeys on holes 7, 9, 15 and 16.

It should be remembered that neither Juan Sebastián Muñoz nor Camilo Villegas had a place in this edition. Only one Latin American, the Chilean Mito Pereira, will play the weekend.

See also  Trump sets out to conquer Scotland on a golf cart

SPORTS

More sports news

