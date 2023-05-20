Nicolás Echavarría could not make the cut at the PGA Championship

The PGA Championship, the second major of the year, has three players tied for first place, while the Colombian Nicolás Echavarría said goodbye to the tournament after not being able to make the cut.

The American Scottie Scheffler, number two in the world ranking, accumulates 135 strokes, five under par, and is tied for the lead with the Canadian Corey Conners and the Norwegian Viktor Hovland.

For his part, the leader of the world ranking and recent winner of the Masters, the Spanish Jon Rahm, recovered from his bad start on Thursday and, with a card of 68 strokes (-2), will play the weekend, although, for now, distanced from the tip by six shots.

Photo: Erik S. Lesser. efe

This was the second round of Nicolás Echavarría

In a very difficult field in Oak Hill, in which only 9 of the 156 players managed to get below par, Echavarría finished his debut in Grand Slam tournaments.

The Antioquian had another difficult round: to the 75 strokes on Thursday he added another 74 yesterday, without being able to birdie any hole: he scored four bogeys on holes 7, 9, 15 and 16.

It should be remembered that neither Juan Sebastián Muñoz nor Camilo Villegas had a place in this edition. Only one Latin American, the Chilean Mito Pereira, will play the weekend.

