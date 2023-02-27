The Kremlin declared on Monday that Russia pays “great attention” to the Chinese proposal to end the conflict in Ukraine, but added that its details need to be scrutinized, a process that will take “a long time.”

“All attempts to draw up plans that help bring the conflict to a peaceful course deserve attention. With such great attention we also see the plan of our Chinese friends,” Russian Presidency spokesman Dmitri Peskov said at his telephone press conference. daily.

Peskov stressed, however, that as regards the details of the Beijing initiative, these “of course must be the subject of careful analysis, which takes into account the interests of various parties.”

“It’s a very long and arduous process,” Peskov added.

At the same time, he indicated that the Kremlin does not see any prerequisite for “all this history to enter a peaceful course”, that is, that the necessary conditions for a “peaceful” solution to the conflict are not met “for now”.

(Also read: The EU adopts the tenth package of sanctions against Russia)

“For the moment the special military operation (in Ukraine) continues and we are advancing towards the achievement of the objectives set,” the spokesman stressed.

Last Friday, coinciding with the first anniversary of the beginning of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine, China presented a twelve-point settlement proposal, which includes an immediate ceasefire and respect for the sovereignty of the countries.

The plan was met with skepticism by the Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian authorities initially criticized Beijing’s initiative for not including the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory on the 1991 borders, when the Soviet Union dissolved, but Ukraine’s President Volodimir Zelensky called the mere fact that China is addressing the conflict a positive change.

(You may be interested in: Ukraine: chronicle of an announced war that is far from seeing an end)

The Chinese proposal also contemplates the opening of negotiations, an exchange of prisoners, the protection of nuclear power plants and a lifting of “unilateral” sanctions.

The Chinese plan was met with skepticism by Western countries. The United States, for example, remarked that the document should have stayed in the first two lines, which call for respect for the sovereignty of countries.

EFE