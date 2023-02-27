Leaning on her 12-year-old daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble on one side and a cane on the other. This is how Christina Applegate stepped on the red carpet at Fairmont Century Plaza in California to attend the 29th edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which were delivered on Sunday, February 26, and honor the best film and television performances of the previous year. Applegate was nominated for best comedy actress for the Netflix series dead to mebut the award finally went to a convalescent Jean Smart, who had recently undergone heart surgery, for her role in Hacks. The 51-year-old actress, who went public in the summer of 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, walked the red carpet with aplomb, clad in a dark velvet gown inspired by the silhouette of a floor-length suit. and with a message written on the cane: “Fuck you, sclerosis.”

“This is probably my last awards ceremony as an actress, so it’s a very important date,” Applegate revealed in an interview for the newspaper. Los Angeles Times in early February. “Right now I can’t imagine getting up at five in the morning and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set. I don’t have that strength in me right now, ”she acknowledged. However, the actress also spoke about her next steps: production, development of new projects and “doing a lot of voices in off to earn some money and make sure my daughter is fed and we have a roof to live under.”

More information

In the middle of filming the last season of the series dead to me, in 2021, Applegate began experiencing pain in his legs and tremors. Soon after, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. “It has been a strange journey. But I have received a lot of support from other people I know who have this same disease. It has been a difficult road. But as we all know, the road continues. Unless some jerk blocks it. As one of my friends with multiple sclerosis said, ‘we woke up and took the right steps’. That is what we do, ”the winner of an Emmy in 2003 as a guest actress in the series wrote on her social networks. friends—has been nominated seven times—, about her diagnosis.

Christina Applegate and her daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, in California. Emma McIntyre (FilmMagic)

After taking a break in the recordings of the series to assimilate the news and start the treatment, the actress insisted on returning to finish it. Applegate, who rose to fame as a teenager playing Kelly Bundy, the daughter on the sitcom married couple with childrenshe had to explain her new situation to her co-workers and talk to the production team about what she could or could not do: “They were incredible”, the actress has recounted, “I was a disaster in those early days, although the The worst scenes were taking place alone in my trailer… But there were times when I broke down on set and then I was like ‘I can’t, I need half an hour’ and everyone was so nice to me”.

On November 14, 2022, the actress reappeared in public for the first time since her diagnosis, and she did so to discover her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A recognition that she should have received in 2020 and that was then postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. She did so surrounded by her family, friends, and her fellow professionals. The actress took the stage with the support of Katey Sagal, an actress with whom she shared filming in married couple with children and who stayed by his side throughout the speech. “I can’t stand for long, so I’m going to thank the people I really need to,” Applegate began his speech.

The actress was distinguished on the Hollywood Walk of Fame “for her strength and versatility in theater, film and television”, for a career in which “she has proven to be one of the most influential female leads in Hollywood”, expressed the producer of the Walk of Fame organization, Ana Martínez, before discovering the star. “The most important person in this world is my daughter,” Applegate then continued. “You are much more than you think. You are beautiful and kind, intelligent and interesting. I feel grateful every day to be able to get up to take you to school… thank you very much for being by my side through all of this, ”she said in a speech in which she could not help but cry. Precisely her daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, born in 2011, was her other support on her mother’s last walk on the red carpet.