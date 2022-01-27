Russia, Putin knew all the details of every Italian company

The meeting between Putin and the Italian companies in Russia became a diplomatic case because it happened yesterday, in the middle of the Ukrainian crisis and one step away from a possible war. Brussels – reads the Messaggero – speaks of the top “inappropriate“, that “it should have been postponed“. Also Washington turns up his nose. What was supposed to be a scheduled appointment to discuss trade exchanges between Italy and Russia has become a coincidence. Thanks to the presence at the top of Vladimir Putin, accompanied by eight ministers, on the same day that the United States and the Born they handed a document to the Soviets to try to offer one diplomatic way out of the Ukrainian crisis. A timing considered, in short, questionable. Even if there was no talk of the summit geopolitics. But say gas, ecological transition and investments.

Present – continues Il Messaggero – many big names in Italian entrepreneurship, from the number one of It is in the, Francis Starace, to Marco Tronchetti Provera, ceo of Pirelli and president of the Italian-Russian entrepreneurial committee, ad Andrea Orcel, CEO of Unicredit, to the president of Generali Gabriele Galateri di Genola. The Kremlin leader confirmed that he will guarantee supplies to Italian companies and beyond. He stressed that «the Russia is a supplier of energy resources reliable“And recalled that”Italy is the third European country for trade with Russia“. The Russian president also stated that he wanted to favor “favorable and stable conditions, both from a social and economic point of view, for the development of the strategic plans of Italian companies”.

