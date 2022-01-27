Race to the Quirinale, it is the day of the fourth vote while an agreement on the name is still sought. Today at 11 the session in the Chamber resumes to elect the President of the Republic on a day that promises to be crucial. After yesterday’s third black smoke – with 125 preferences for president Sergio Mattarella and 114 for Guido Crosetto – the quorum drops to 505 and a white smoke is not completely excluded.

New meetings between the parties are expected as of this morning. From center right that, according to what we learn, on the table, in the first instance, Pier Ferdinando Casini would have the option, because Draghi’s road would be uphill at the moment. “I work with confidence, seriousness and optimism. The solution may be close,” said the leader of the League Matteo Salvini. Having denied the meeting with the constitutionalist Sabino Cassese, he adds: “It has been a month that no proposals have been received from the center left, no proposals from the center left for a month”, he says in another of the statements made during the day. The position of the League on the President of the Senate, Maria Elisabetta Casellati, does not change: “Like Fico, you are among the highest institutional positions. So you are not part of political roses, of proposals. Casellati is a candidate without Salvini proposing you”.

The hypothesis of Casellati’s candidacy in the middle of the day triggers the reaction of Pd and M5S. “Proposing the candidacy of the second position of the state, together with the opposition, against their government allies would be an operation never seen in the history of the Quirinale. Absurd and incomprehensible. It would represent, in short, the most direct way to blow everything up” , writes the secretary of Pd Enrico Letta in a tweet, illustrating a position that will be reaffirmed in the evening in the assembly of the great electors of the party.

“Whichever president we will vote on Friday – some of us will be happy, some others less – we will have achieved the biggest goal: once the biased candidacy is over, a non-biased and authoritative name will be negotiated. And this is our victory: not there will be a right-wing president, “he says. “For now – he adds – the center-right in its entirety has said no to all our hypotheses of third personalities: Mattarella, Draghi, Amato, Casini, Cartabia, Riccardi … If there is no news” today “we will vote blank, like It is right that it should be. If, on the other hand, we arrive at some news before the 11 o’clock vote, then we will meet and discuss it “.

Letta then highlighted the common work of the whole “enlarged center-left”. “The confirmation of our alliance is an important point, not a trivial one,” she said. “I claim – it has not been sufficiently noticed – that all the controversies on the wide field have proved completely out of place. In this passage, up to now, there has been a positive and effective work of the entire coalition of the enlarged center-left. A positive work with Italia Viva, for example, which made it possible to stop the Casellati operation. And with the 5 Stars which allowed us to be united and stem the attempts of the center-right to break through “, added the secretary of the Democratic Party.

“Now we are not in a position to have a name to vote, there will be changes, even at night. We have invited the center-right to a confrontation, they have all night. We cannot rule out a turning point in the negotiation”, said Giuseppe Conte, leader M5S. “We told the center-right that it makes no sense to insist on flag candidates. This is the logic of the comparison scheme.” “Casellati is a candidacy of the highest institutional office after the Head of State. When the hypothesis of Casellati’s candidacy by the center-right spread, the conditions were created for a short circuit with us and a disrespect towards her: a institutional position cannot be transformed into a flag candidate. It would create institutional embarrassment without logic “, he later underlined. “We hope this hypothesis will be set aside by the center-right”, then underlined the pentastellato leader.

The position of Brothers of Italy is set out in a note. “FdI continues to believe that a compact vote by the center-right on a candidate of the coalition is essential” in the election of the President of the Republic. “The result of Guido Crosetto’s flag candidacy – which collects in the classroom double the votes of the Brothers of Italy who proposed it – demonstrates the potential attractiveness that a unitary candidate of the center-right would have in the current Parliament – is underlined in the party note by Giorgia Meloni – Reason for which once again, fully satisfied with the unity with which the center-right is moving in this phase, FdI continues to believe that a compact vote by the center-right on a candidate of the coalition is essential, as agreed in the last summit. Matteo Salvini has the mandate to identify, through his multiple interlocutors, the most attractive candidate among those presented yesterday “.