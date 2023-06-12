“There Russia is experiencing a difficult time today,” Vladimir Putin admitted, noting that “patriotism and pride unite our society even more and work as a reliable support for our heroes participating in the special military operation in Ukraine.” “This holiday – he added speaking in the Kremlin, on the occasion of a ceremony for the awarding of prizes and honors coinciding with Russia Day – marks the inseparability of our centuries-long history and the greatness and glory of the homeland”.

Actually, much more prosaically, June 12 marks the anniversary of Russia’s declaration of sovereignty in 1990. On June 12 of the following year, Boris Yeltsin was elected President, the country’s first elected President. Yeltsin signed a first decree in 1994 to make the day a national holiday for the day of the Declaration of Sovereignty, later became the day of Independence and finally in 2002, Putin President, Russia Day.

“Russian Government Militarizes Children in Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine”. This was denounced by the Commissioner for Human Rights of Ukraine, Dimitro Lubinets, accusing Moscow of “ignoring all the norms of international law” and of “exploiting minors”.

“Unfortunately, Ukraine does not have access to all information, so it cannot supervise the protection of children’s rights in the occupied territories. Millions of Ukrainians, including thousands of children, are outside the judicial framework,” said Lubinets, who he then urged the international community to condemn Russia’s actions. “I ask for support for the peace formula for Ukraine to protect our children and their right to a happy and free childhood in an independent state,” the Commissioner wrote on his Telegram account.