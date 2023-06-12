Dead Francesco Nuti: the causes of the death of the actor and director

What were the causes of the death of Francesco Nuti, who died today, Monday 12 June 2023? The exact causes of death were not disclosed by the family even if it is known that the actor and director had been ill for some time.

Francesco Nuti, in fact, in 2006 had a domestic accident that caused him serious neurological damage and the loss of part of his motor skills.

Ten years later, due to another accident, he was hospitalized again in a Florentine hospital before being transferred to a specialized facility in Rome where he died today according to what was declared by his family.

His daughter Ginevra spoke of her precarious health conditions who, in a recent interview with Sunday In, he explained: “He needs ongoing assistance. I read him the fan messages that I get every day and he is happy. He and I can understand each other with our eyes, with a look. He has always been very expressive and we understand each other. He recognizes me, he is happy when he sees me and when he sees mom. Everyone tells me we look alike, especially the eyes. Even fans of him always start from the analogy of the face. I live it with joy”.

Born in Florence in 1955, Francesco Nuti was one of the most well-known and loved faces of Italian cinema even if, as mentioned, due to his illness he had been forced away from the scenes for several years.

Among his successful films, they are remembered It’s all heaven’s fault Bewitched, Caruso Pascoski (from a Polish father), Willy Signori and I come from afar And Women in skirts.