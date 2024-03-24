After the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, Russia ha fiance justice and revenge for the more than 133 lives lost in the shooting from the Piknik concert. Dmitri Medvedev, vice president of the Russian Security Council, declared that all those responsible will be considered legitimate targets regardless of their origin or status. “No one will go unpunished”he stressed.

On Telegram, Medvedev sent a message this Sunday, wrote: “We will get revenge for everyone. And all those involved, regardless of their country of origin or status, are from now on our legal and main objective. “Wait for us, bastards.”he wrote this Sunday on his Telegram account.

The attack, which was described as an act of “savage terrorism“by the president Vladimir Putinoccurred during a concert at Crocus City Hall. Armed men They entered the place and began shooting indiscriminately at the crowd. In addition to the shots, the alleged perpetrators also used a flammable liquid to cause a fire.

How many people died in the Russia shooting?

The last reported balance reports at least 133 people dead and more than 150 injuries. The scenes spread on social networks show everything from shots fired at civilians to the work of emergency services fighting to save lives and control the flames at Crocus City Hall.

Rescue work at Crocus City Hall. Photo: AFP

It has been reported that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) managed to capture 11 people related to the armed attack, including the four men directly involved in the shooting. According to authorities, the perpetrators attempted to escape into Ukraine, but were intercepted before crossing the border.

Putin, in a televised speech, promised that the guilty will face a fate commensurate with their actions. He declared a national day of mourning in honor of the victims and reaffirmed Russia's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

“The four perpetrators of the terrorist act who shot and killed people have been arrested. They were traveling to Ukraine… We will identify and punish all those who were behind the terrorists, who prepared the attack“, he expressed Putin.