Today, March 24, Catholic believers around the world begin one of the most important seasons with the Easterwhich begins with the Palm Sunday.

He Palm Sunday is the day that marks the beginning of Holy Week in the Christian tradition, celebrating the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ in Jerusalem before his crucifixion.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

According to the Gospels, Jesus rode a donkey while the crowd cheered with palm branches, spreading mantles and proclaiming “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!” (Matthew 21:9).

Where is the largest celebration held in honor of Palm Sunday?

The biggest celebration of Palm Sunday takes place in Jerusalemespecially in the Church of the Holy Sepulcherwhere it is believed that Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected.

How is Palm Sunday celebrated in Mexico?

In Mexico, the Palm Sunday It is celebrated with processions and religious ceremonies in churches and communities throughout the country.

Darkroom (Theme)

The faithful carry palms or olive branches to the churches to be blessed by the prieststhen taken home as a symbol of protection and divine blessing.

What are the most popular prayers for this Palm Sunday?

Some of the most popular prayers for Palm Sunday include the hymn “Gloria, laus et honor”, which is sung during processions, and the Intercessionswhere God is asked to guide and protect us during the Easter and beyond.

Darkroom (Theme)

Furthermore, the reading of the Gospels that recount the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem It is a central part of the celebrations.