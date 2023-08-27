Kiev, Russians concentrate 110 thousand soldiers for the offensive from the east

After days of waiting, confirmation arrives: on board the Embraer Legacy 600 which crashed last Thursday while traveling from Fly the head of Wagner was also in St. Petersburg.

Zelensky talks about pilot’s death”Juice”: “An investigation into the disaster in the skies of the Zhytomir region is underway,” where three pilots died in a collision between two training aircraft. According to the Guardian, the Kiev-NATO meeting to take stock of the counter-offensive and plan future medium and long-term strategies took place on the border between Ukraine and Poland about ten days ago.

Russia has concentrated 110,000 soldiers in eastern Ukraine where they have been conducting an offensive for weeks in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, and of these, 45,000 are fighting trying to advance towards Kupyansk and 48,000 towards Lyman. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Eastern Forces Ilya Yevlash, quoted by the Telegram channel of the military administration of the city of Kiev (Kmva). According to the spokesman, the Ukrainian army is in control of the situation in that sector.

