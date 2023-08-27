ItalBasket is called to win again. After beating Angola 81-67 on their debut in the World Cup, Gianmarco Pozzecco’s boys will face the Dominican Republic (who defeated the hosts of the Philippines in the first match), in the second match of the calendar in group A .

Where to see it on TV

It will be played in Quezon City at 16 local time, 10 Italian time. The star of the Dominican Republic is Karl-Anthony Towns, in force to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Also watch out for Victor Liz, scorer of 18 points, and twenty-year-old Jeran Montero. The match will be broadcast live on Rai 2, Sky Sport and Dazn. You can also follow the match live on Gazzetta.it.