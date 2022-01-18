Russia NY Times: Russia has secretly begun clearing its Ukrainian embassy in Kiev

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Kiev embassy is operating normally.

Russia has begun to empty its Ukrainian embassy in Kiev, the country’s capital, according to the newspaper The New York Times.

A Ukrainian source tells the newspaper that in early January, 18 people left Kiev by bus for a ride. The emigrants were mostly the spouses and children of Russian diplomats. Within a few days, about 30 people left Kiev and the consulate of the western city of Lviv.

The people of the other two consulates have also been asked to prepare for leaving Ukraine.

Diplomats the reason for the departure is obscured. According to Ukrainian and U.S. officials interviewed by the NY Times, it could be propaganda, preparedness for a future conflict, or delusion – or all three.

Russia has reacted quickly to the news. For example news site RBK quoted the news as “The New York Times learned of Russia’s plans to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine”.

The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the news agency According to the cupthat the embassy in Kiev is operating normally. The delegation itself refused to open the matter any further. All consular services also operate normally, Tass says.

The New York Times Official sources estimate that the Russian president Vladimir Putin has not yet decided whether to attack Ukraine or not. Putin, considered a tactician, may fear that, armed with the United States and other countries, Ukraine may be too hard a piece to bite.

The United States estimates that Russia has brought about 60 battalions of tactical troops to the Ukrainian border, each with an average strength of 800 troops. When these and other forces are added up, Russia has about 77,000 troops on the border.

There have been talk in the public of even bigger estimates, about a hundred thousand soldiers, but this also depends on how the troops are counted.