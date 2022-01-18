The authorities pledged to further sterilize incoming mail from abroad, and insisted that postal workers receive full vaccination doses.

The Chinese Postal Service ordered its workers to sterilize international postal parcels and urged citizens to reduce purchase orders from abroad, after the authorities claimed that the mail may be the source of the outbreak of Corona virus infections in China recently, according to AFP.

These precautionary measures come less than 3 weeks before the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, and with several cities working to limit the increase in infections with the Corona virus.

In a post on social media late on Monday, China’s state-run CCTV channel called on citizens to “reduce buying goods from abroad or receiving mail from abroad,” according to Reuters.

It also urged them to “make sure to protect themselves during face-to-face deliveries, to use masks and gloves, and to try to open the parcel in an open space.”

Health officials said the person diagnosed with the omicron opened a parcel from Canada via the United States and Hong Kong and that transmission through the parcel “cannot be ruled out”.

Millions of Chinese have been forced to confine themselves to their homes in multiple cities in recent weeks, after the emergence of infections with the mutants Delta and Omicron, as reported by AFP.

The recent infections appeared in regions receiving large quantities of international goods, including in the eastern port city of Tianjin and the southern industrial region of Guangdong.