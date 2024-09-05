Expert Sharkovsky said that Russian generals underestimated the importance of drones

The generals of the Russian army, against whom criminal cases were initiated, had a common opinion that drones were of no use to anyone, said special correspondent of the newspaper Argumenty Nedeli, military expert Alexander Sharkovsky. He pointed out one mistake of the detained military named in a conversation with the Tsargrad TV channel.

“There was a common opinion among these generals that we don’t really need drones, that they are such a frivolous toy. And so, as a result, we got what we got. We have to make up for it right in the middle of combat operations and try to somehow set up production,” Sharkovsky said.

Military expert and retired officer Alexander Matyushin drew attention to the scale of corruption in the Russian Defense Ministry. According to him, generals often prepare for the past war and do not pay attention to new developments. “Some craftsmen, based on the audit that took place in the department and revealed a shortage of 11 trillion rubles, calculated that with this money it would be possible to completely cover the skies over Ukraine several times with cheap drones,” Matyushin noted.

Earlier, a series of detentions of Defense Ministry employees took place in Russia. Thus, on September 2, Deputy Commander of the Leningrad Military District for Logistics, Major General Valery Mumindzhanov, was detained. He is accused under Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Receiving a bribe”).

On August 29, former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia, Army General Pavel Popov, was detained. He is accused of fraud (Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).