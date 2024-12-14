The list offered by Sevilla this afternoon endorses the position that the Nervión team has taken with respect to the complaint of the derby by Betis whose resolution was known this Saturday, the date of the official farewell of Jesús Navas in his last match at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. At least that is when Sevilla made it public.

And it is endorsed because in said list of summoned players appear the three youth players sanctioned by the Disciplinary Committee of the RFEF, which a few hours before the participation of this 17th league matchday has let Sevilla know that they will not be able to count on three important assets at their disposal. because of the covered flag shown in the last derby played in October after the victory of the Sevillistas over the Verdiblancos by the minimum in the last Navas derby thanks to a goal from Lukebakio (1-0).

Sevilla therefore clarifies in its list of 25 players that the presence of Juanlu, Isaac and Carmona is almost testimonial, as it is highly unlikely that their appeal to ordinary justice will come to fruition in time for the celebration of the match against the Galician team. . “The three have been included in case there is a favorable resolution by the ordinary justice system,” they indicate. For his part, Pedrosa, Nianzou, Sow and Ejuke are out due to injuryand the reserve team players Darío, Manu Bueno and García Pascual enter the list, replacing their teammates Isaac, Carmona and Juanlu.

The 25 mentioned are the following: Nyland, Álvaro Ferllo, Rafa Romero, Jesús Navas, Montiel, Darío, Carmona, Juanlu, Badé, Marcao, Kike Salas, Barco, Agoumé, Gudelj, Manu Bueno, Saúl, Lokonga, Pedro Ortiz, Idumbo, Lukebakio, Suso, Peque, Isaac Romero, Iheanacho and García Pascual.