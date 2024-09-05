Doping | Quite a doping mess in Norway – they wanted to test dead stars

Doping|The work of the anti-doping authority did not go as expected in Norway.

in Norway a rather peculiar mistake made by the anti-doping authorities has been revealed. The mistake is so comical that the coach of the national football team made sure that it was not a hidden camera footage. The public broadcasting company reports on the matter, among other things NRK.

The Norwegian men’s national football team, like other European countries, starts the Nations League matches this week. In connection with them, the Norwegian anti-doping authority selected the players who should be tested.

Among other things, it was presented for testing Jørgen Juvea and Einar Gundersenia.

However, the problem with the duo was that they died decades ago.

Juve is the Norwegian men’s national team’s all-time top scorer with 33 goals in 45 international matches. He died in 1983. The second star player of the national team, Gundersen, died in 1962.

Head coach of the national team Stale Solbakken took the situation with humor.

“We had to make sure it wasn’t a hidden camera,” commented Solbakken.

“A big mistake has been made here. The Norwegian Anti-Doping Agency usually has a better hit accuracy,” a representative of the anti-doping authority Halvor Byfuglien stated.

Doping test subjects of course, the list of players also included, for example, the team’s biggest star, Manchester City’s top striker Erling Haaland.

Norway will face Kazakhstan on Friday and Austria on Monday in the Nations League.