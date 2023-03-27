An algorithm hunting for traces of life on Mars. In an article that recently appeared in the columns of the prestigious trade magazine “Nature Astronomy”, a group of researchers from the Seti Institute in Mountain View, in the United States, claims to have identified a new method for searching for traces of life on Mars. This is the conjunction of some of the most promising technological discoveries of recent years. These include artificial intelligence, machine learning methods, drones and three-dimensional topographic maps.
#Mars #algorithm #traces #life
