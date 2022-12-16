Anti-aircraft sirens have sounded in all regions of Ukraine this Friday due to the launch of an attack by the Russian military forces with at least 60 missiles on different Ukrainian citiesreported official sources.

The local outlet Ukrainska Pravda also noted that explosions have been heard in kyiv and in Kharkov, the country’s second largest city, although it did not detail whether there have been damages or victims.

Ukraine woke up on December 16 with sirens sounding throughout the country to warn of air strikes, said Vitalii Kim, head of the Military Administration of the Mikolaiv region, who specified that at least 60 missiles have been counted.

The “first sirens sounded at dawn, around 08:00 local time (06 GMT), and spread along the left bank (from the Dnipro river). At 08:10 an anti-aircraft siren sounded in kyiv, and then in the provinces of Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia,” added the regional military official on his Telegram account.

A little later, alerts were triggered in a total of 16 regions of the country and citizens were called to take refuge.

kyiv mayor confirms attack

The city’s first mayor later confirmed that the explosions had affected the Dniprovskyi and Holosiivskyi districts., where there are civil buildings. Another missile fell in the city of Bucha, near the Ukrainian capital.

The mayor does not detail whether there have been material or personal damages in these attacks.

According to local media, another 12 shells fell in the Zaporizhia regionin the southeast of the country, partially controlled by the Russians and where the largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine is located.

