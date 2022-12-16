Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:

🚨Cruz Azul launched an offer for Luis Suárez and wants him for 2 years. 👇👇https://t.co/x8G9CbeIkA — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) December 16, 2022

According to the specialized site transfer marktthe attacker has a value of four million euros.

🚨// Abel Hernández has not closed with any club for now. Neither with Xolos de Tijuana, nor with Mazatlán. He has offers, but nothing is closed. Peñarol is still interested in him, and continues to make efforts to hire him. He already made you an offer. *Follow* pic.twitter.com/eGv2MohbnJ – ᴠᴀʟᴇɴᴛɪɴᴏ (@Vale_L10) December 11, 2022

According to various sources from Uruguay, the striker would be bidding to reach the Penarola club that would show interest in their services and for which the attacker would lean if they approach their minimum financial claims.

“Yes, it is the reality, Jordy was spoken to on behalf of the board of directors to occupy this quota with the issue of Gorriarán, that we are also finishing finalizing the details that are wanted and for the good of him, and of the club, the idea It is that he does not play, he does continue training so that he is as good as possible, but not risking it in a friendly match ”commented the helmsman.

THERE ARE CONTACTS!🚨 According to Fernando Esquivel, Chivas directly contacted the central defender, Palermo Ortiz. Accessible price (1.8 million dollars) and Pumas willing to sell. Chivas prioritizes exchange, either one or two players for the center back. It is an option along with Guzmán (Xolos). pic.twitter.com/ZkDoeaWeRK — Chivas Universal (@ChivasUniverse) December 16, 2022

According to the journalist Fernando EsquivelNegotiations between the two teams are on pause, since the lagoons would seek to increase the amount of the transfer, while El Mudo seeks to be guaranteed more minutes on the field, something to which the scarlet club would be willing.

Renato Ibarra and Brayan Angulo “in the next few hours or days” could generate news #Emelec ► https://t.co/oVLac7E47g pic.twitter.com/eiGCyfB4Rf — Marker (@markerec) December 15, 2022

“The names that have just been indicated in the next hours or days we will be confirming it, as well as other names with which we are talking with their representative and with the same players so that they have an option in 2023 and in some cases for more years”said the manager.

Maximiliano Araújo is arranged with Toluca for the Clausura 2023https://t.co/wgkYesKYal pic.twitter.com/hFIkfzxzfN — Halftime (@halftime) December 14, 2022

The portal Halftime He indicated that only details remain so that the defender can stamp his signature on the contract that will link him with the Mexicans for the next three years.

The name of Lisandro Magallán has begun to echo as a probable reinforcement of the León Club.

The Argentine defender who plays as a center back and right back belongs to Ajax Amsterdam, last season he was at RSC Anderlecht. pic.twitter.com/VzRK6p3PLa —Israel Romo (@jromovazquez) December 15, 2022

Journalist Paco Vela of Political Court indicated that the Argentine is the object of desire of the emeralds. The 29-year-old element has a contract until the summer of 2023 with the Dutch club.

🚨 Club León would be negotiating with the Ajax board for Argentine defender Lisandro Magallán, reveals Paco Vela. In addition, they would have ruled out the signing of striker ‘Titi’ Rodríguez de Xolos, as his price would be very high. #Fieramanía pic.twitter.com/kHQPcJWGVl – Fieramania (@FieramaniaMX) December 15, 2022

Tigres announced the arrival of Fernando Gorriarán. The Uruguayan was wanted by several teams and leaves Santos to become Diego Cocca’s first reinforcement. High quality player. pic.twitter.com/h1RwwaGxPp — Ciro Procuna (@cprocuna) December 15, 2022

The Torreón team fired him with the following message: “You defended the shield, you fought for every ball and you always gave your all. You were a #GuerreroDeCorazón and this time it’s time to take another step in your career”.

The pivot signed a contract until December 2026.

Although from Mexico they take for granted the arrival of the flyer of #Union Juan Nardoni to #Puebla 🇲🇽 today the player has nothing closed with any club, there are more interested parties #LigaMX and also an important team from Brazil asked for him, all for now far away in numbers. pic.twitter.com/KmYjmnEjz4 — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) December 15, 2022

La Franja has a slight advantage over other teams in Mexico that also seek the services of the element of Santa Fe Union. It should be remembered that the camotero team has suffered heavy casualties with the departures of Israel Reyes, Maximilian Araujo, Jordi Cortizo and the Argentine coach Nicolas Larcamon.

CHIVAS 🐐 ✍🏼 CD Guadalajara has sent an offer for Daniel Ríos. Charlotte FC, discusses, willing to trade. At the same time, there is already contact with an agent/player in search of an agreement. ➡️ Chivas prioritizes Ríos

➡️ Principle of agreement on the amount of the file with the Club and MLS pic.twitter.com/JDxBqNzN2L — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 16, 2022

The attacker is a rojiblanco youth player, however, he left the fold during the Argentine’s stage Matias Almeydahaving a great performance with the Nashville SC.

🙌 The Prince is from Boedo! ✍️ #San Lorenzo He made use of the option to buy the Adam Bareiro pass. The agreement with Monterrey of Mexico is closed. In this way, the Club ensures the continuity of the scorer who has been giving us so much joy until December 31, 2025. pic.twitter.com/3k7njZRJoq — San Lorenzo (@SanLorenzo) December 15, 2022

El Ciclón decided to exercise the purchase option for the 26-year-old forward, since the loan expires on December 31, 2022. He will remain with the Argentine team until December 31, 2025.