We are less than a month away from the start of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the Liga MX. For this reason, the teams continue to make moves in their ranks, so Stove Football is on fire.
Here are the latest rumor and transfer news so far:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Halftime He confirmed that Cruz Azul has negotiations with the Uruguayan after they had an approach six months ago and put a proposal on the table. Now the talks were reactivated after the passage of the Gunman through the National from Montevideo.
According to the specialized site transfer marktthe attacker has a value of four million euros.
After disassociating himself from Atlético San Luis, the Uruguayan has sounded to reach Xolos and Mazatlanbut it seems that his future would not be in Mexico.
According to various sources from Uruguay, the striker would be bidding to reach the Penarola club that would show interest in their services and for which the attacker would lean if they approach their minimum financial claims.
After so much rumor it was the Argentine coach Diego Cocca who confirmed that the Ecuadorian is not part of the team’s plans and must leave his place as a foreigner to free up a place, which will be occupied by the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaran.
“Yes, it is the reality, Jordy was spoken to on behalf of the board of directors to occupy this quota with the issue of Gorriarán, that we are also finishing finalizing the details that are wanted and for the good of him, and of the club, the idea It is that he does not play, he does continue training so that he is as good as possible, but not risking it in a friendly match ”commented the helmsman.
Aztec TV reported that the Pumas defender is an option for Chivas. However, once again, what the rojiblanco club would be looking for would be an exchange of players to take over El Palermo, who is a starter in the university team.
Toluca has already sent a financial offer for the Santos Laguna striker.
According to the journalist Fernando EsquivelNegotiations between the two teams are on pause, since the lagoons would seek to increase the amount of the transfer, while El Mudo seeks to be guaranteed more minutes on the field, something to which the scarlet club would be willing.
The president of the Emelec from Ecuador, Jose Pileggiacknowledged the club’s interest in the Ecuadorian winger, who has a contract with Xolos until June 2023.
“The names that have just been indicated in the next hours or days we will be confirming it, as well as other names with which we are talking with their representative and with the same players so that they have an option in 2023 and in some cases for more years”said the manager.
It was already known that the Uruguayan was practically sealed with the Tolucaafter his great performances with Puebla.
The portal Halftime He indicated that only details remain so that the defender can stamp his signature on the contract that will link him with the Mexicans for the next three years.
León wants as a signing the central defender who plays for the Ajax Amsterdam from the Netherlands.
Journalist Paco Vela of Political Court indicated that the Argentine is the object of desire of the emeralds. The 29-year-old element has a contract until the summer of 2023 with the Dutch club.
The Fierce also wants the Argentinian midfielder from Xolos in their ranks. However, El Titi is also being closely watched by Blue Crossalthough the light blue club prioritizes the arrival of a striker and a winger.
This Thursday, tigers finally made official the incorporation of the Uruguayan, from Saints Lagoon.
The Torreón team fired him with the following message: “You defended the shield, you fought for every ball and you always gave your all. You were a #GuerreroDeCorazón and this time it’s time to take another step in your career”.
The pivot signed a contract until December 2026.
The side was one of the names that sounded to say goodbye to the AmericaHowever, he already confessed that he accepted a salary reduction to stay in the Nest. The jarocho is sure that he still has things to contribute to the club, so the monetary issue is the least important.
The Argentinian midfielder could arrive in Mexico at the hands of the Puebla.
La Franja has a slight advantage over other teams in Mexico that also seek the services of the element of Santa Fe Union. It should be remembered that the camotero team has suffered heavy casualties with the departures of Israel Reyes, Maximilian Araujo, Jordi Cortizo and the Argentine coach Nicolas Larcamon.
Chivas continues in search of reinforcements and they analyze going for the striker who plays for the charlotte fc of the MLS.
The attacker is a rojiblanco youth player, however, he left the fold during the Argentine’s stage Matias Almeydahaving a great performance with the Nashville SC.
Finally Rayados managed to sell the Paraguayan, who was on loan with the San Lorenzo from Argentina.
El Ciclón decided to exercise the purchase option for the 26-year-old forward, since the loan expires on December 31, 2022. He will remain with the Argentine team until December 31, 2025.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #Liga #transfers #Clausura #Suárez #Palermo #Renato #Nardoni #Ríos
Leave a Reply