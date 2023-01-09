Home page politics

From: Karolin Schäfer, Christian Stör

Russia suffers heavy casualties in the Ukraine war. Now the armed forces are apparently also running out of fighter planes. The news ticker.

Arsenal of weapons is dwindling: The number of Russian fighter jets has decreased significantly

The number of Russian fighter jets has decreased significantly

Ukrainian General Staff calls numbers Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 9.30 p.m.: The Ukraine war is tugging at Russia’s arms reserves. The number of Russian warplanes has declined, the report said Ukrainska Pravda citing satellite imagery from Planet Labs from Saturday (07 January). The images show a significant decrease in the number of aircraft at the Russian military airfield in Engels compared to the previous month.

Only six combat aircraft can be seen in the pictures, four long-range bombers of the “Tupolev Tu-95” type and two “Tu-160”. About two dozen such aircraft could still be seen on the satellite images from December 6th. The bombers will be used to launch missiles over Ukraine, reports said Ukrainska Pravda. According to the pictures, there are also partially dismantled combat aircraft, a transport aircraft and a passenger plane on the airfield.

Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets and a Tupolev Tu-95 strategic bomber during a rehearsal for the Russian military parade. © Sergei Fadeichev/imago

Losses in the Ukraine War: Russian ammunition depot in Melitopol destroyed

+++ 6.45 p.m.: On the night of January 9, Ukrainian forces managed to destroy a Russian ammunition dump in occupied Melitopol. This was announced by the city’s mayor Ivan Fedorov to the news agency Ukrinform with.

The camp was located in the city center on the premises of a company. According to him, it took two attempts to completely destroy the warehouse. As a result of the fire, residents were forbidden to move between Melitopol and other occupied cities, Fedorov added.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Russia is fighting with blatant losses in the

+++ 3.55 p.m.: The Russian losses in the Ukraine war are blatant. According to Ukrainian information, Russia has lost 285 aircraft so far alone – and this despite the fact that their missions had already been significantly reduced in the summer. In addition, Russia tries to minimize any risk of loss. According to the British Ministry of Defence, this also applies to the state-of-the-art Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet (NATO code: Felon).

The missions of the Superfighters are therefore limited to attacks from a distance. They are stationed at Akhtubinsk Air Force Base, about 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, and are being used to launch long-range guided missiles into Ukraine, the report said.

Numbers of Russian losses in the Ukraine War

First report from Monday, January 9th: Moscow – The Ukraine war is still not going too well for Russia. Above all, the high losses make it difficult for the armed forces. Especially the one that was once so famous Tank fleet has been in the past ten months as a weak point proven. In any case, the numbers that the Ukrainian General Staff quotes every day are downright devastating. The data at a glance (as of January 9th):

Soldiers: 111,760 (+590)

111,760 (+590) planes: 285

285 Helicopter: 275 (+3)

275 (+3) Tank: 3080 (+11)

3080 (+11) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6147 (+17)

6147 (+17) Artillery Systems: 2069 (+4)

2069 (+4) Air defense systems: 217

217 Multiple Rocket Launcher: 434 (+3)

434 (+3) Cars and other vehicles: 4809 (+8)

4809 (+8) Ships: 16

16 Unmanned Combat Drones: 1856 (+7)

1856 (+7) (Source: Report of the Ukrainian General Staff of January 9)

Is Russia running out of drones too?

Due to the high losses on the ground, Russia has recently changed its strategy in the war against Ukraine. Since the fall, the attacker has primarily relied on rockets and drones, which repeatedly hit Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Russia is benefiting from aid from Iran, which reportedly sent Shahed 136 drones to Russia back in August, causing extensive damage in Ukraine.

However, it is unclear how many drones Russia currently has. So claimed the Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Resnikov on Friday (January 6) that the Russian armed forces had already used up 88 percent of their stockpile of Shahed drones. According to this calculation, Russia would only have about 90 drones made in Iran at its disposal.

In addition, the US government has now imposed new sanctions on Tehran. All available means will be used to Wladimir Putin to refuse the weapons “with which he is waging his barbaric and unprovoked war against Ukraine,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday. The fact that the Kremlin is using suppliers like Iran shows desperation at the brave Ukrainian resistance. (cs)