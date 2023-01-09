Club de Fútbol Monterrey has started the Clausura 2023 tournament with a home defeat on matchday 1 against Club Deportivo Guadalajara, after losing 0-1 by a minimum.
The Gang for this contest only made three signings, which were to replace the three casualties they had: Jordi Cortizo, Omar Govea Y Victor Guzman; but even so, they do not stop having a strong caliber squad, since it has been assembled since the previous tournament.
For this reason, the albiazul team is expected to strengthen itself even more and if it is not for this semester, it will possibly be for the next. And one of the candidates to reinforce is neither more nor less than Jesus Manuel Corona that due to his current situation he could contemplate returning to Mexico.
Currently, the Mexican national team player is in Seville, which signed him at the beginning of 2022 after having paid an estimated amount of 3 million euros. After having adapted well, the striker with a past in Porto from Portugal earned a place in the Spanish squad, unfortunately injury has interrupted his progress at the club.
Last August, Crown he suffered a torn fibula and ligaments in his left ankle during training and this caused him to miss the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Since then, he has been focused on the recovery process. In this way, the Gang could try to repatriate their youth player and they dream of having him back in their ranks soon.
Before his injury, the player enjoyed his continuity in Seville. One of the reasons for this was the presence of Julen Lopeteguia coach who knew him for having coincided in Porto and that he approved his transfer to the Spanish team.
Likewise, the Spanish strategist was fired in October 2022 due to poor results and the Argentine was hired to replace him. Jorge Sampaoliwho began his second stage as a coach of the institution and it is unknown if he will take the Mexican into account once he recovers and if he will have the same confidence.
The main reason whyTecatito’ could opt for accepting a hypothetical proposal from Monterrey is because of his relationship with the team.
It must be remembered that he was formed from the basic forces of the club, made his debut as a professional and said goodbye after having played 54 games.
The ‘Tecatito‘ was formed in the youth academy and made his debut as a professional soccer player in Rayados. In 2013, just two years after his first team debut, he was transferred to Twente of the eredivisie from the Netherlands in exchange for €3.5 million and began his adventure in European football.
The Monterrey team has begun a new sporting stage with the Tato Noriega and with this they hope to return to the foreground, so their goal will remain to want to own one or the best squad in Mexican soccer.
Well, they seek to return to prominence and raise championships again and an element of the category and quality of the ‘Tecatito‘ they won’t know in Mexico.
