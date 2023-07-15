The Russian Information Agency and Tass news agency quoted Rudenko as saying that the Ministry of Defense is conducting an investigation, but “so far we do not have clear information about the missile falling in Russia’s economic zone.”

North Korean media said in coverage of the launch that the Hwasong-18 missile is “the core of North Korea’s nuclear strike force” and that the test launch was a “strong practical warning” to the United States and other adversaries.

The United States, South Korea and Japan condemned the test, but the Russian official Rudenko said it was a response to actions by Washington and its allies that “really provoke North Korea to build up its defense power”.

