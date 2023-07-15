Home page World

Manfred Genditzki leaves the court in Munich after the verdict in the retrial in the so-called bathtub murder case. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

He was innocently imprisoned for years. Manfred Genditzki’s acquittal of murder is now final.

Munich – After years of fighting for the recognition of his innocence, the acquittal of Manfred Genditzki from the charge of murder is final. As court spokesman Laurent Lafleur announced on Saturday, the judgment of the Munich I Regional Court in the trial of the alleged “bathtub murder” in Rottach-Egern became final on Friday at midnight.

In the newly rolled-out trial for the alleged murder of an old woman in 2008, the public prosecutor’s office had itself demanded the acquittal of Genditzki, who was unjustly imprisoned for 13 years for a crime that probably never happened. Accordingly, the prosecution decided not to appeal.

Judge Elisabeth Ehrl acquitted Genditzki on July 7 and overturned the judgment of the Munich II Regional Court, which had kept the former caretaker in prison for years.

In her remarkable verdict, she raised serious allegations against the investigators and the judiciary, spoke of an “accumulation of mistakes” and that “control mechanisms did not work here” and that a person “many years of his life were taken from freedom”. .

After the district court in Munich II had sentenced Genditzki in 2010 because it was convinced he had drowned the elderly woman in her bathtub, he appealed. The Federal Court of Justice referred the case back to another chamber of the Munich II Regional Court, which sentenced him again in January 2012 to life imprisonment for murder to cover up another crime and bodily harm. Genditzki also appealed against this – this time without success.

He was imprisoned for more than 13 years before his fight for a retrial was successful and he was released in August last year. The reason for this was new reports that confirmed that the old woman died in an accident and was not the victim of a crime. Genditzki is now entitled to compensation of 75 euros per day of detention and also material damages, which have yet to be quantified.

“I will not jump for joy,” Genditzki himself said after his acquittal. “I don’t have a reason to celebrate, 14 years are gone.” dpa