In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry attributed these new sanctions to “the firm military support (provided by) London” to Ukraine, and the “aggressive implementation (…) of a hostile anti-Russian policy”, after a year and a half of the conflict in Ukraine..

In total, 54 people have been added to the Russian sanctions list targeting the British, according to the same source.

Moscow has been targeting Karim Khan since he issued an arrest warrant against Putin in mid-March, accusing the Russian president of committing a war crime for the “illegal deportation” of thousands of Ukrainian children in the context of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, which Russia vehemently denied..

And in mid-May, the Russian Ministry of Interior included Khan on the list of people wanted in Russia.

Among the other individuals included in these sanctions are “British Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lucy Fraser, who exerts strong pressure to isolate Russia on the international sporting scene, and British Deputy Defense Minister Annabelle Goldie, who is responsible for the delivery of weapons to Ukraine,” according to the statement..

Sanctions also targeted British journalists in the BBC, the Guardian and the Daily Telegraph, whom Moscow accuses of “involvement in spreading false information” about Russia and “supporting media and propaganda activities” for Kiev..

And London has been one of the most prominent financial and military supporters of Kiev since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022.