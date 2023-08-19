Josep Guardiola continues to live sweet hours with Manchester City. After finally winning the Champions League with that club in June, defeating Inter, this week they were crowned in the European Super Cup, after beating Sevilla in shots from the penalty spot.

Guardiola raised his ‘harvest’ of titles to 36. With Barcelona he won fourteen (three leagues, two Champions Leagues, two Copas del Rey, three Spanish Super Cups, two European Super Cups and two Club World Cups) and with Bayern Munich seven (three Bundesligas, one Club World Cup, two Cups and a European Super Cup).

With Manchester City he already has fifteen titles (four Premier, two Cups, four League Cups, three English Super Cups, one Champions League and one European Super Cup).

The impact of María Guardiola on Instagram

In the midst of the Champions League festivities, in June, and the unbridled celebration of Jack Grealish, another event drew attention then: the appearance of Pep’s daughter, María Guardiola, who immediately made an impact with her beauty.

María is 22 years old and has stood out as an influencer and model. She already has more than 728 thousand followers on Instagram.

He doesn’t usually post soccer-related photos, perhaps to avoid the shadow of his father’s success. And she herself has achieved a huge flow of people who follow her footsteps day by day.

Recently, María published some photographs in a bathing suit in which her beauty is highlighted, in which, incidentally, she promotes a brand that makes this type of garment.

Already in April of this year, María Guardiola had surprised with other photographs in a bikini, promoting another brand.

The daughter of the Manchester City coach is making a career in modeling and has already officially entered the Premier Model Management firm.

SPORTS

