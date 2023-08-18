In 2022, the whole world set its eyes on Ukraine, a country that was affected by Russian offensives, when it decided to invade the main cities of that country in order to gain power over this territory. At that time, the news from around the world published images day by day of what was happening in this part of the world.

Through social networks, people also shared different content, in fact some content creators who were in this place They uploaded some videos of the operations and the centers where the citizens in order to save themselves from the bombings.

However, fake news began to take over the internet, on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook there was a lot of fake content about what was happening in some cities. This caused a collective panic to be generated, that made many people feel afraid when they saw the war situation in those countries.

That is why Russia decided to officially sue Google’s parent company. Alphabet, a judge in Moscow has ruled that the company must pay a fine of 30,000 euros, for not removing allegedly false information related to the military offensive in Ukraine.

This is the third time that the Russian government has taken action against the technology company. However, they affirm that the accusations continue due to the lack of compliance by the entity with the request made by multiple authorities in this country, including the Prosecutor’s Office, who considers that the information published on the YouTube platform about the military offensive is “unreliable”.

Russian authorities are continuing their fight against content they consider controversial, amid their war against Ukraine. These measures are part of a Kremlin’s strategy to exercise rigorous control over published information. In fact, the Russian government has asked to rephrase the versions where the events are described as “invasion”, instead of opting for the term “special military operation”.

How is the situation in Ukraine?

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from Europa Press, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.

Daniela Gonzalez

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news: