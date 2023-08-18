The situation on Ukraine’s southeastern front continues to evolve as Ukrainian forces seek to recapture territory taken by Russia. The Ukrainian army reported a successful advance south of Urozhaine, just liberated on Wednesday, in an effort to head towards the strategic Azov Sea. In parallel, Türkiye pointed to Russia

Ukrainian troops progressed south of Urozhaine, a town a few kilometers from a Russian front at Staromlynivka. An advance that was cataloged by the military spokesman Andryi Kovaliov as successful.

The village, located in the Donetsk region, became a symbol of the challenge facing Ukraine in advancing through heavily mined Russian defensive lines without strong air support. This progress seeks to divide the Russian occupying forces and build momentum to the south.

However, the road to victory on that point has not been easy. Russia intensified its shelling and attacks on northwestern Ukraine, where it claims to have made some progress. The Zaporizhzhia region and Donetsk continue to be the scene of fighting.

A member of the Ukrainian military installs the Ukrainian flag in Urozhaine, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, in this screenshot obtained from video released on August 16, 2023. © via Reuters – 35th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In particular, the strategic village of Robotyne has been the scene of heavy fighting. Ukrainian forces, including the prominent 82nd Air Assault Brigade deployed in the city, are fighting to advance and consolidate their positions.

The Ukrainian National Guard announced the return to the front lines of the nationalist Azov battalion, which played a crucial role in defending key cities such as Mariupol.

kyiv acknowledged that its counteroffensive is “progressing more slowly than desired” due to extensive Russian minefields and strong defensive lines erected by Russian forces. Moscow controls a significant part of Ukraine, including the Crimean peninsula, and the fight for control of these territories remains a key challenge in the conflict.

Ukraine will not have US F-16s this year

On the other hand, the Ukrainian air force reported that the US-made F-16 fighter jets will not be in use for the remainder of this year. According to air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, these planes will not be part of the Ukrainian defense in the coming autumn and winter months.

In a joint broadcast on Ukrainian channels on Wednesday night, Ihnat said: “It is already clear that we will not be able to defend Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets for the rest of the year.”

Ukraine has been actively seeking to obtain US-made F-16 jets to strengthen its defense against Russian forces. The wait for these planes will continue, however, as their Western allies have yet to provide a date for delivery.

A Ukrainian serviceman carries a drone and a remote control during training, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 17, 2023. © Reuters – Viacheslav Ratynskyi

For his part, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, supported training programs for Ukrainian pilots in the operation of F-16s, but a timeline for the delivery of the aircraft was not specified.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the importance of drones in defending the country against Russian invasion. Zelensky announced plans to significantly increase the production of drones, highlighting their role as “the eyes and protection on the front line.”

I held a Staff meeting today. Everything we discussed in our combat brigades is now part of the work of the General Staff, officers, and the Staff. We are not only working with partners but also increasing Ukrainian production several times to meet the needs of our warriors. pic.twitter.com/miBShs4WnS — Volodimir Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) August 16, 2023



The transfer of these planes has been a controversial issue, as there are concerns that it could increase tensions and the risk of direct confrontation between the US-backed military alliance, NATO, and Moscow.

Maritime incident sparks tension between Türkiye and Russia

Tension is also latent in the Black Sea region. Turkish authorities warned Russia after an incident involving a cargo ship in international waters.

Last Sunday, Moscow announced that one of its patrol vessels fired automatic weapons at the Sukru Okan, flagged to the oceanic Palau archipelago, after the captain failed to respond to an inspection request.

In this context, a Turkish-owned cargo ship, the Joseph Schulte, defied the Russian blockade by sailing from the Ukrainian port of Odessa to Turkey. Despite recent attacks and tensions in the region, the ship followed her route and skirted the Bulgarian coast towards her destination in istanbul.

The Ukrainian president reported that the ship was using a “new humanitarian corridor” that Ukraine established in response to Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement to export grain through the Black Sea. This maritime route is intended to evacuate ships that were in ports at the time of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

FILE PHOTO: The cargo ship Super Bayern, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen behind the cargo ship Rider in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey, November 2, 2022. © Reuters – Umit Bektas

The situation becomes even more relevant due to the importance of grain export routes in the region. Both Ukraine and Russia stand out as exporters of grains and seed oil, key to regions such as the African continent. For that reason, talks about how to secure these routes are crucial to securing the global food supply.

In addition, US officials have held talks with Turkey and neighboring countries, including Ukraine, to increase traffic along the Danube river route. This initiative generated speculation about the possibility of military support for the Ukrainian ships by the United States.

However, the Turkish authorities have indicated that their focus is on reactivating the grain corridor agreement and they are not considering solutions at this time.

Amid these tensions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sought to maintain neutrality and raise his country’s diplomatic profile in the conflict. Erdogan has planned to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks focused on the Black Sea. An attempt to seek relations and reduce tensions in the region.

With Reuters and EFE