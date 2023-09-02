Season 2 of the anime Jujutsu Kaisen continues on Crunchyroll and the second cour has just begun which picks up the narrative from where the first series ended. To pay homage to the work, mimisemaan offers us a Nobara Kugisaki cosplay set in the streets of Tokyo.

Nobara is one of the main protagonists of Gege Akutami’s dark-colored work together with Yuji Itadori and Legumi Fushigoro. Like all Warlocks, Nobara has her own style for fighting Curses. In her case it uses a hammer and nails infused with her spiritual energy, a bit like in voodoo rituals, but in a much more violent key. It is no coincidence that Nobara was the protagonist of some of the bloodiest fights of the first season of the anime.

As we can see in the shots below, the cosplay made by mimisemaan is really successful in terms of costume and wig, definitely very faithful to the original counterpart. The shot was also taken on the streets of Shibuya, in Tokyo, a source of joy for the cosplayer, who was able to play the role of this character in her natural environment.