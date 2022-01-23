Threats to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT system of international payments are not serious. This was stated by the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control Konstantin Gavrilov on air YouTube-channel “Insulating tape Live”.

According to him, such measures are out of the question and de facto they are impossible. “Turn off Russia? With oil, with gas, with everything? Yes, they laugh. It’s called scare, and then – “oh, don’t be scared, okay, then we won’t,” Gavrilov said.

He also added that such actions and statements remind him of an animal that eats a cactus, pricks, but still continues to eat.

Earlier, The Daily Telegraph reported that the UK government, as a last resort in the event of a Russian “invasion” of Ukraine, is considering the possibility of disconnecting the Russian Federation from SWIFT. Departments and intelligence agencies are holding numerous daily coordination meetings to try to address the current threat and prepare for any escalation, sources told the publication.

On January 12, the US Congress presented a bill on new sanctions against Russia in the event of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. Congressmen thought about a ban on operations with Russia’s primary and secondary public debt. In addition, they proposed imposing sanctions against the Russian banking sector and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Also, if the situation escalates, the US may demand that Russia be disconnected from the SWIFT international payment system.

In Kiev and in the West, statements have been made in recent months about the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moscow denies any aggressive plans. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that, hiding behind words about an imminent invasion, Kiev and the West are preparing their own provocations.