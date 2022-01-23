The stop for the national teams will allow Inzaghi to prepare the decisive month between derby, Rome, Naples and Liverpool. Only Lautaro, Sanchez and Vecino expected from overtime for the world qualifiers

Four out of five wins, a new trophy on the showcase and more pressure on Milan. The Nerazzurri’s January ends with a flourish on Dzeko’s photo-finish paw who folds Venice and projects Inter towards a two-week break to take a breather, recharge the batteries and better prepare for another heart-pounding tour de force. Yes, because, after the break for the national teams, Inzaghi’s team will be called upon to face two super challenges in the league in rapid succession, a suggestive crossing in the Italian Cup and the battle in the Champions League against Liverpool. The last two intense weeks between Lazio, Juve, Atalanta, Empoli and Venice, seasoned with two 120 ‘matches, were only the appetizer of what will come in February, when Inter will play most of the season in the lap of ten days. See also Mourinho: "Horrible first half, I was frustrated. Inter? The best in Italy"

Infernal cycle – Inter will return to the field on February 6 to challenge Milan in a derby with a scudetto flavor. First and second in the standings if they find themselves face to face for a match that can shift the balance in a decisive way, but just three days later the Nerazzurri will have to face a challenging fourth of the Coppa Italia against Mourinho’s Roma. In the following seven days with the trip to Naples for a new clash at the top, then here is Liverpool for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, on February 16 at San Siro. Once back on the pitch after the next two weeks of rest, Inter will no longer be able to breathe. It will in fact be an obstacle course to be faced in apnea, before climbing the hill towards the mild transition from February to March with easy challenges on paper against Sassuolo, Genoa and, in all likelihood, Bologna for the recovery of the match postponed last January 6. due to Covid. See also Stove football: Aguilera, Meré, Zendejas, Solari, Araujo and more rumors of the transfer market of Liga MX

Recovery plan – The imperative now is to recover energy, a goal to which Inzaghi and his staff will dedicate themselves also thanks to the planning of specific training sessions. The team will logically enjoy a few days of rest, then load management and personalized work for those who have suffered the most from the intense cycle of games at the beginning of the year. Inzaghi is also hoping for some reinforcement from the market, a topic that will be addressed at a summit scheduled for today, in the meantime he will be able to work with the almost complete group. This time there will be only three players who will leave to play with their respective national teams, namely Lautaro, Sanchez and Vecino (all engaged in two world qualification challenges), but the coach will still have to keep his fingers crossed in the hope that no one will come back. bruised. The fear exists above all for the Chilean, who boasts a long series of unfortunate precedents with Roja. At the same time, Inzaghi’s staff will work with Correa in the hope of minimizing recovery times after the muscular distraction that knocked him out against Empoli. Because starting from the derby on 6 February, the season will be decided and Inzaghi will need everyone. See also Serie A: Roma at -6 from Juventus. Milan and Inter also win

