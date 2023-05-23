The ministry also confirmed that more than 70 militants, including them, had been eliminated.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said in its daily report that “after suffering defeat in the city of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), the Kiev regime turned to carrying out terrorist acts against the civilian population,” according to Russian media.

And she continued: “On May 22, after intense artillery shelling of the Kozinka international border checkpoint, and a number of other civilian sites in the Greyvoronsky district of the Belgorod region, a unit of a Ukrainian nationalist faction entered the territory of Russia.”

“In the course of the anti-terrorism operation, the nationalist factions were repulsed and defeated through air strikes, artillery fire, and active actions of the Border Protection Units of the Western Military District,” the ministry noted.

She explained that “the remnants of the nationalists were expelled to the territory of Ukraine, where they continued to be shot until they were completely eliminated.”

The Russian defense report indicated that more than 70 Ukrainian terrorists were eliminated, and 4 armored fighting vehicles and 5 pickup trucks were destroyed.

Kremlin concern

Earlier on Tuesday, the official spokesman for the Russian presidency, the “Kremlin”, Dmitry Peskov, said that what the Ukrainian sabotage group had done in the Belgorod region was “deeply disturbing” and “required great efforts.”

Peskov told reporters: “Without a doubt, what happened yesterday, Monday, causes deep concern, and confirms once again that Ukrainian fighters continue their activities against our country, and this requires us to make great efforts.”

“Efforts are continuing and the special military operation in Ukraine is continuing to prevent the recurrence of such events in the future,” Peskov said.

For his part, the governor of the Russian province of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced today, Tuesday, that the Ukrainian forces struck several areas in the province with marches, without causing any injuries.

Gladkov wrote on his channel on the “Telegram” application: “The Ukrainian armed forces bombed the village of Borisovka. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. An explosive device was dropped from a drone on one of the administrative buildings, and there was no fire, the roof was shattered.”

Also, earlier Tuesday, the governor of Belgorod Province announced the evacuation of the civilian population from 9 villages in the region, following the incursion of an armed group coming from Ukraine, while dozens of artillery shells fell on several border towns on Monday.

Gladkov said on Telegram that “land clearing continues. Residents of Grivoron, Novostroevka, Gorkovsky, Bezymeno, Mokraya Orlovka, Glutovo, Gora Podol, Zamosti, Spudaryucheno have been evacuated.”

The governor of the Belgorod region indicated that, during the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces bombed about 20 villages in the Belgorod region, wounding 12 civilians.