The officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ignat said that the pilots of the republic have not yet begun training on the F-16

Ukrainian pilots have not yet begun training to pilot F-16 fighter jets, Yuriy Ignat, adviser to the Ukrainian Air Force (AF) command, said. This is reported RIA News.

According to him, advanced groups have now left for the countries where the training will take place.

“We are studying how this process will go. There are no pilots themselves in the countries yet,” Ignat said.

Earlier, the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Mikhail Podolyak, said that Western countries had made a positive decision on the transfer of F-16 fighters. According to him, now the allies are solving logistical issues.