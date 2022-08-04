Russia has expressed its support for China in light of the current situation related to Taiwan, and Moscow has confirmed that the Chinese military exercises are the “sovereign right” of the country.
The comments come after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to the island, which angered Beijing.
“It (the visit) was completely unnecessary and provoked an unnecessary provocation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by the Russian “Interfax” agency as saying.
Beijing considers self-governing Taiwan as part of its territory.
In response to Pelosi’s visit, the Chinese military will hold extensive air and naval exercises in the waters around Taiwan on Thursday, in the largest display of military power in decades.
