Great offer! There is no doubt that every day there are more surprises in “The voice Peru”. This time, Christian Yaipén made an interesting proposal to one of the contestants after being eliminated.

Pedro Crisanto faced Areiana Pasco in a tough battle in which Daniela Darcourt, his coach, decided to eliminate him; however, he did not imagine that a great opportunity would present itself.

Christian Yaipén offers Pedro Crisanto to sing in Group 5

He did not leave empty handed! Pedro Crisanto, being left out of “La voz Perú”, was surprised by Christian Yaipén, who offered him to sing in Group 5 when the group visits his northern city.

“When I play in Piura, can you sing a song with Grupo 5, please? Right now they are going to ask for your number and we will contact you” said the leader of the orchestra.

Christian Yaipén excited by the visit of his brother Elmer in “The voice”

Elmer ‘Chico’ Yaipén surprised the entire audience with his unexpected visit to the program where Christian Yaipen is coach of the participants. In this way, the brothers were very happy to be able to be together on national television. “Elmer is the head of the family after my father died. He is like my second dad. Always, before doing something, I tell him about it, and I try to be in tune with him”, expressed Christian proudly.

For his part, his older brother was not far behind and also praised him live. “Christian is like a little angel for the family and he comes at a precise moment when many things are happening. He energizes our family and at work,” he commented.