Russia blocked the websites of the US CIA and FBIas well as another page of the US government, for disseminating content aimed at “destabilizing the political and social situation in the country” and discrediting the Russian Armed Forces, reported the communications regulator, Roskomnadzor.

“Roskomnadzor restricted access (in the country) to a series of resources belonging to state structures of unfriendly countries for distributing materials intended to destabilize the social and political situation in the Russian Federation,” the agency told the official TASS agency.

In particular, he added, materials were found on those web pages “containing inaccurate socially significant information, as well as discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation,” Roskomnadzor added.

The regulator blocked these pages (cia.gov, fbi.gov and rewardsforjustice.net) under an Information, Information Technology and Information Protection Act.

EU extends economic sanctions against Russia over Ukraine for six months

The Council of the European Union (EU) decided this Friday to extend the economic sanctions applied to Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.

The restrictive measures against specific sectors of the Russian economy were valid until January 31 and have now been extended until July 31, the Council said in a statement.

These sanctions, first introduced in 2014 in response to Russia’s destabilizing actions in eastern Ukraine with the annexation of Crimea, have been significantly expanded since February 2022 in light of Moscow’s military aggression against its neighbor. They currently consist of a broad spectrum of sectoral measures, including restrictions on trade, finance, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport and luxury goods.

They also cover the ban on importing or transferring seaborne crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EUthe elimination of the use of the Swift payment system of several Russian banks and the suspension of broadcasting activities and the licenses of different Kremlin-backed media.

“In the face of Russia’s war of aggression, the EU stands resolutely with Ukraine and its people, and fully supports Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders,” the Council of the Union stressed.

