Home page World

From: Patrick Huljina

Split

Auckland – the largest city in New Zealand – is largely under water. Massive rain falls over the metropolis. A state of emergency was declared.

Auckland – It’s summer in New Zealand right now, but it’s raining non-stop in Auckland. After heavy rainfall, large parts of the country’s largest city are under water. The 1.6 million residents of the metropolis on New Zealand’s North Island have been asked by civil defense to get to safety and to prepare for possible evacuations. A state of emergency was declared for the region on Friday evening (local time).

High tide in Auckland: As much rain in one day as in the entire summer

“It is possible that parts of Auckland will experience as much rain in a single day as they otherwise would in an entire summer,” the National Research Institute NIWA wrote on Twitter. In some areas of the city, 80 percent of the rainfall that is otherwise measured throughout the summer fell within 15 hours. The suburbs of Kumeu and Albany were particularly affected by the extreme weather.

Auckland is under water: rescue workers bring residents to safety. © Hayden Woodward/dpa

The fire brigade used kayaks and jet skis to rescue people from their homes. A planned concert by world star Elton John at Mount Smart Stadium was canceled shortly before the start for security reasons. 40,000 fans had to make their way home, disappointed and completely soaked due to the weather.

Auckland under water: Airport flooded – state of emergency declared

Large parts of the airport in the New Zealand metropolis were flooded by the rain. Passengers were told not to come to the international terminal as the building was flooded.

There was a power outage in some parts of Auckland. Numerous roads were closed. Videos of raging rivers in the streets and cars floating in the water are circulating on social media. Eyewitnesses report the worst flooding they have ever experienced.

New Zealand: ‘Scary’ images from Auckland – more rain expected overnight

New Zealand Green Party politician Golriz Ghahraman tweeted that the scenes unfolding in the flooded areas were “terrifying” and stressed: “This is what we will see again and again around the globe because of the climate crisis until we see it in the world.” Take politics and our actions seriously.” In recent months, neighboring Australia has also been repeatedly hit by heavy rainfall and flooding.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown told Radio New Zealand: “The rain has to stop, that’s the main problem.” But the forecasts are bad: More rain was expected in the metropolis overnight. (ph/dpa)