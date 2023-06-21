Russia bans the activities of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Russia and WWF
The Prosecutor’s Office affirmed that the activities of that NGO are “threats to security in the economic sphere.”
Russia on Wednesday declared the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) “undesirable”, a measure that in practice prohibits the activities of this environmental NGO in the country, where critical voices are repressed since the Russian offensive in Ukraine.
In a statement, the Prosecutor General’s Office said that the activities of the environmental NGO in Russia represented “security threats in the economic sphere.” This announcement comes a month after a similar decision against Greenpeace.
(Developing)
