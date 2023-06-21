The world continues to be captivated by the history of titanic, one of the most famous maritime disasters of all time. Ever since its tragic sinking more than 100 years ago, many people have longed for the chance to explore the flotsam of the legendary ship and witness firsthand what little remains of it.

Ocean Gate Expeditions, a company dedicated to deep-sea diving, had offered this experience to people interested in seeing the remains of the Titanic. However, The disappearance of the submarine used for these expeditions was reported on June 18.

The submarine had five people on board: Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, her son Suleman, British explorer Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

The United States Coast Guard has launched a search operation, in collaboration with Canada, to locate the submarine in an area located approximately 900 miles (1,450 kilometers) from Cape Cod in Massachusetts. There is a possibility that the submarine is on the surface or submerged at a depth of up to 13,000 feet (about 4,000 meters).

Authorities identify the crew members.

The submersible was designed to accommodate five people and estimated to have a 96-hour oxygen supply as of Sunday morning. Until now, it is most likely that the crew members have less than 30 hours of oxygenaccording to what experts have reported.

If they are not found before the oxygen supply runs out, the crew could die inside the submarine, since it was designed to open only on the outside.

John Mauger, Rear Admiral of the US Coast Guard, in an interview with CBSNewsexplained that last Tuesday several sonar buoys deployed by planes detected “noise in the water.”

“We don’t know the source of that noise, but we have shared that information with Navy experts.“He assured, but stressed that they are trying to identify where they come from.

He also clarified that, despite the sounds that were heard, it is difficult to know where they come from, since it is “an incredibly complex site” and furthermore, “there is a lot of metal and different objects in the water.”

He went on to tell the news outlet that: “That’s why it’s so important that we hire Navy experts who understand the science behind the noise and can classify or give us better information about what the source of that noise may be.“, he insisted.

Finally, the rear admiral stated that the search work will continue as long as “there is a chance of survival.”

