In response to the sanctions imposed by London against seven citizens of the Russian Federation, a decision was made on personal sanctions against a proportionate number of British citizens. They were denied entry to Russia. This was announced on Friday, December 17, at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

In August, the UK imposed sanctions on seven employees of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). According to the document, the restrictive measures include the freezing of bank accounts and a ban on entry into the country.

The sanctions were imposed due to suspicions of the British side of the involvement of Russians in the incident with blogger Alexei Navalny, who became ill on August 20, 2020 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. The plane urgently landed in Omsk, and the blogger was hospitalized. After Russian doctors stabilized his condition, he was transferred for treatment to the Charite clinic in Berlin.

A German clinic reported the discovery of signs of intoxication in a Russian with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors. However, analyzes taken in Russia showed the absence of such substances. The German side did not provide evidence of the “poisoning” and ignored a number of requests from the Russian side on this issue.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Germany did not give a meaningful answer to eight appeals from the Prosecutor General’s Office regarding Navalny.

Later in July, the diplomat pointed out a discrepancy in the draft report of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the situation with chemical weapons in 2020, which contains a reference to the incident with the blogger.

So, in the document, in particular, it is indicated that the OPCW secretariat, at the request of Germany on August 20 last year, sent a group to “provide technical assistance in connection with the suspected poisoning of a Russian citizen.” Despite the fact that the incident with the blogger itself occurred on the same day, and Germany should have had at least some data in order to draw even the initial conclusions for contacting the OPCW, she stressed.

A year after the incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation called the incident with the hospitalization of the blogger a planned provocation aimed at discrediting Russia and trying to contain it.

It was noted that already on September 2, 2020, the German authorities declared Russia allegedly guilty of poisoning Navalny with a “chemical warfare agent”, but so far they have not provided the international community with any verifiable material or documentary evidence of their accusations.

The news is supplemented